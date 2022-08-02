IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Mumbai: Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November.
Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
In an internal email to employees on Monday, senior vice-president of flight operations at IndiGo, Ashim Mittra, wrote, “Despite the fuel and foreign exchange costs remaining prohibitive, we are hopeful that we will continue to inch our way back to profitability and higher growth. Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels. Keeping that in mind, I am pleased to announce a further 6% reinstatement of salaries effective 1st September 2022 and the remaining 6% shall be reinstated on 1st November 2022 as we all welcome the festival of lights. These reinstatements will bring your salaries at par with pre-Covid level.”
A spokesperson for the airline corroborated this development but declined to elaborate on the same.
Earlier in April, IndiGo had reinstated the salaries of its pilots by 8%, relative to the revised amount post-Covid. An internal communique to employees soon after had stated, “We were able to reinstate 8% effective April 1, 2022, and had committed to you that an additional 6.5% would be implemented from November 1, 2022, based on the environment. Subsequently, based on your feedback and enhanced stability in our commercial network, we were able to reinstate layover and deadlock allowances to pre-covid levels effective July 1, 2022.”
Unhappy with only a partial reinstating of salaries, a majority of aircraft technicians at IndiGo in early July had reported sick and skipped work to press for salary hikes.
Airline personnel at the time added that very few reported for their night shifts at the Delhi and Hyderabad airports. A week before that, the budget carrier’s flight operations were hit by en masse leave when employees opted to appear for walk-in recruitment interviews at rival Air India.
-
Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos
Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police. The accused were identified as a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, Ravi, his Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, wife Mangala. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.
-
In-laws beat woman for not giving birth to son, case registered
The Chinchwad police has registered an FIR against the in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and molesting the woman for not giving birth to a boy, said officials on Monday. As per the complaint filed by the woman, her in-laws including her brother-in-law regularly abused and threatened her for not giving birth to baby boy. She stated her mother-in-law misbehaved with her and demanded that she give birth to a boy.
-
Irked over ‘civic apathy’, Anjanapura residents get creative with protest
In Anjanapura, just off Kanakpura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a group of office bearers in one of the 80 Residential Welfare Association are mooting new ideas for the next creative protest--a tool used by residents to get the attention of the authorities to provide motorable roads in a city. This group has come up with at least three ideas to grab the attention of the civic body.
-
Pune sees increase in foreign students seeking admission this year
With the new academic year beginning and admissions to various courses still going on across universities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign students coming to Pune for studies this year. A total of 1,083 international students have taken admission in various non-professional courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University till the end of July this year.
-
Traffic police recover ₹9.23 lakh by way of e-challans in three days
The city traffic department has recovered as much as Rs923,480 after 1,335 persons were issued device-based challans between July 29 and 31 while as many as 1,509 violators have been charged Rs790,500 in towing charges during the same period. Readers may recall that the traffic branch has once again been asked to issue challans to those violating traffic rules using e-challan machines.
