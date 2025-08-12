NAVI MUMBAI: Influencer dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 22-year-old social media influencer from Raebareli, who had come to visit Mumbai and Lonavala, died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday. The police said that her driver was driving the car at a high speed and allegedly lost control of the vehicle, due to which the car overturned multiple times, causing her fatal injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred at noon on Sunday when the influencer, Asfiya Bano, was going to Lonavala with three of her friends, Mohammad Arbaaz Mohammad Ahmed, 24, Mohammad Arif Mohammad Azam, 24, and Rizwan Khan, 26, in a car being driven by a driver, Noor Alam Khan, 34.

“When they were near Kon village, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, due to which the car overturned multiple times, causing severe fatal injuries to Bano,” the officer said. Bano was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Her relatives who had come to collect her body told the police that she was a social media influencer.

The police registered a case against the driver under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving),125 (B) (endangering human life) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.