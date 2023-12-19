Instagram influencer apologises for recording reel at railway station in Mumbai

An Instagram influencer in Mumbai faced police action for recording reels while dancing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in the city. The influencer named Seema Kanojiya was made to apologise by the police for her actions, which violated railway norms. Seema Kanojiya was made to apologise by the police, for her actions which violated railway norms.(Instagram/@seemakanojiya87)

Taking to Instagram, Seema shared the letter given to police in which she accepted responsibility for her actions. In the letter, Seema revealed that a complaint against her was made through a tweet on December 3. She wrote she was not aware that recording reels in railway station premises was an offense. She apologised for her actions and promised not to repeat such acts in future.

Seema also shared an apology video in which she is seen standing beside two police officials. In the video, she urged fellow influencers to not record reels in railway stations, as it is against rules.

"Don’t make videos or reels at railway platforms and inside trains. Passengers face problems and it's an offence. I’m sorry to make reels at railway platforms at Andheri and CSMT," she captioned her post.

As per Seema's claims, the reel recorded in railway station went viral, fetching millions of views. In the video, she was seen suddenly jumping onto the platform from inside a train and breaking into a dance. While dancing, she bumped into two passengers on the platform.

Reacting to her viral video, Central Railway had informed about an investigation being done by Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"Passengers are requested to refrain from such activities which cause disturbance to other passengers. Under Railway Act section 152 & 153 it's a punishable offence with penalty & imprisonment upto 10 years for the charges of hurting/attempting to hurt other passengers. The above case is being investigated by RPF for further action," Central Railway had tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Seema boasts of a fan following of more than 5 lakh followers. She posts videos related to cooking, dancing etc. Many of her videos have been recorded inside trains. Netizens often complain on social media about her creating nuisance and harassing passengers in trains.