Islampur to be renamed Ishwarpur

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government on Friday announced to rename Islampur in Sangli district as Ishwarpur. The decision was taken following the demands from the right wing leader and Hindutva activist, Sambhaji Bhide. Mumbai, India - Nov. 24, 2019: CM evendra Fadnavis along with Chandrakant Patil in meeting with BP MLAs at Vasant Smruti at Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil announced the decision in the legislative council on the concluding day of the monsoon session. Patil said that the state government is set to present the proposal to the central government and that the city will be officially renamed as Ishwarpur after the approval.

“There has been a demand from the citizens of this area for many days. The state cabinet has approved the renaming of Islampur as Ishwarpur and a proposal will be sent to the central government,” he said.

NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil, who represents Islampur in the state assembly, has not reacted to the decision yet.