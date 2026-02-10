MUMBAI: The Narendra Jadhav Committee submitted its report on the three-language policy to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. Apart from views on the policy, the committee has also suggested the implementation of information technology and artificial intelligence as part of the curriculum from Class 1. Jadhav Committee submits report on three-language policy

The state school education department had, on April 16 2025, issued a government resolution (GR) making Hindi, along with Marathi and English, compulsory in schools from Classes 1 to 5, triggering widespread protests. On June 17, the department issued another GR making Hindi optional. Both GRs were scrapped in July, ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature, and a committee under the chairmanship of former vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) professor Narendra Jadhav was appointed to review the three-language formula.

The committee visited eight places in Maharashtra to gauge public opinion on the policy over six months. Apart from public meetings, the committee also launched a website and opened it for a survey for various stakeholders. According to the committee, more than 12,000 respondents answered the questions posted on the website. A third-party company has been appointed to analyse the questionnaires and opinion forms. The process of collecting district-, region-, and department-wise information is underway, and the results are being analysed.

After submitting the report, Jadhav told HT, “In my report I have also suggested the implementation of subjects such as information technology and artificial intelligence from Class 1 onwards. This will help students be abreast of the current edge of technology.”