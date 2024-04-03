Jalgaon BJP MP likely to join Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Even as dispute simmers within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing arrangements for the ensuing Lok Sabha election, the BJP received a jolt on Tuesday as its disgruntled MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray amidst speculations that he would join the party. HT Image

Patil’s name was not included in the list of candidates released by the BJP as it nominated Smita Wagh from Jalgaon.

As per Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) seat-sharing arrangement, the Jalgaon constituency is with Shiv Sena (UBT). Though Lalita Patil, a BJP leader from Amalner, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) in March 2024, and Karan Pawar, another local BJP leader, is reportedly in touch with Thackeray, the party has not declared any candidate from Jalgaon as yet.

In these circumstances, Patil reached Mumbai on Tuesday morning and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who looks after party affairs in north Maharashtra. Later, he met Thackeray at Matoshree with Raut and other local leaders from Jalgaon. Following the meeting, he said he had an old relationship with Raut as they had both worked together in Delhi.

“I am a member of Lok Sabha and Raut is member of Rajya Sabha. So, we had good dialogue. I met him today but will not share anything today. I will talk tomorrow,” he said, fuelling further speculation.

Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said Patil was likely to join the Thackeray faction on Wednesday afternoon. If he does leave the BJP, it will be a big jolt to the party in its bastion. The BJP has not lost any Lok Sabha election in the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency since 1999. In 2019, Patil defeated the NCP candidate by over 4 lakh votes.

The BJP is already mired in a tussle with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over seat sharing and is also struggling to pacify disgruntled leaders in the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Patil’s defection in such circumstances would be a further jolt to the party, affecting its prospects in the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.