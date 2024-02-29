Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Wednesday urged his followers to start an email campaign for the implementation of ‘Sage-Soyare’ (close relations) notification. The draft notification facilitates the issuance of Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives of Marathas with documents to prove their antecedents as well as to people in the same patriarchal lineage and relatives by marriage, albeit of the same caste. Jarange-Patil asks supporters to write emails to Prez, PM over ‘Sage-Soyare’ notification

While addressing his supporters on Wednesday, Jarange-Patil said, “The new 10% reservation bill will not survive in the court. So, we want implementation of ‘Sage Soyare’ notification and for that, we will start sending emails to the President of India, Prime Minister and all other authorities in the central and state government.”

Jarange-Patil also apologised for the abusive words used by him during the strike for the leaders, including the chief minister and deputy chief ministers. “During the heat of the moment, I might have used abusive words unintentionally. But I am a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and I respect all mothers and sisters and therefore, I apologise for my mistake,” said Jarange-Patil.

He also urged his supporters to maintain peace. “We have ended the indefinite hunger strike. Now the relay hunger strike will continue but in a peaceful manner. The government expects me to end that too. But I know that the new Maratha quota bill with 10% reservation for the community will not survive in the court. Some people have already started to approach the court. That’s why I am firm on the demand for implementation of ‘Sage-Soyare’ notification which provides Kunbi certificates to the Maratha quota community and they can avail of reservation from the OBC quota. Since the last few days, the state government has stopped issuing Kunbi certificates. So now we have to change the mode of agitation. Now I urged crores of people from the Maratha community to start an email campaign for the demand of implementation of ‘Sage-Soyare’ notification. Send emails to the President of India, Prime Minister and all other authorities in the central and state government.” said Jarange-Patil.

Jarange Patil added that he is ready to die but will not stop his agitations for the Maratha quota. He accused the state government of suppression of Maratha activists and asked the government to stop the arrests of activists. “I came to know that the government wants to remove this pandal of Maratha quota agitations which brought together the crores of people from the community. I am ready to die but will not stop now. We need to observe quietly who is saying what and doing what in connection with the Maratha quota for the next seven-eight days. Then all of you understand who is playing politics with the Maratha community,” said Jarange-Patil.