Mumbai: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, advocating for Maratha community reservation from the OBC quota, continues his march to Mumbai for the second day. Accompanied by a substantial crowd, the march entered Ahmednagar district on Sunday, planning a night halt near Karanji Ghat. Jarange-Patil continues his march towards Mumbai, reaches Ahmednagar on second day

Despite Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s appeal to halt the march and wait for government efforts on the reservation, Jarange-Patil rejected the plea. The march, reaching Matori village in Beed on Saturday night, is set to enter Pune district on Monday from Karanji Ghat.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Jarange-Patil said that the government has a limited time frame of four days to fulfill the community’s reservation demand. “The Maratha community was eligible for the reservation but was deprived. We should have got the reservation by now, but the government had been seeking more time for the last seven months. Now, Marathas cannot wait for more,” he told TV9 Marathi on Sunday.

He warned the government to provide reservations without taking any evasive actions, or they would have to face long-term consequences. The chief minister said that the government is positive and Jarange-Patil should stop the protest as it will lead to inconvenience. “The government is positively working on their demand. The protestors should also be positive. They should stop the agitation as the people will have to face inconvenience,” Shinde said. He elaborated on the efforts taken by the government for the Maratha reservation and appealed to the protestors to withdraw the march.

After the failure of talks with the state government, Jarange-Patil began the third phase of his agitation, the march to Mumbai, accompanied by thousands of his community members. The convoy of walkers and vehicles left Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati village on Saturday and they are expected to reach Mumbai on January 26.