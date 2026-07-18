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    Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction

    The aircrafts are parked in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and have reserve prices of 90.02 crore, 70.64 crore and 4.93 crore

    Updated on: Jul 18, 2026, 08:09:57 IST
    By Yogesh Naik
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    Jet Airways Aircraft Auction

    Mumbai: As part of the airline’s ongoing asset monetisation process, three Boeing 737 aircraft of grounded Jet Airways will be auctioned on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s liquidation order.

    Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction
    Jet Airways’ 3 Boeing 737 up for auction

    The aircrafts are parked in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and have reserve prices of 90.02 crore, 70.64 crore and 4.93 crore. The third aircraft has been priced significantly lower as it does not have its right engine and auxiliary power unit (APU).

    The auction comes months after three Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Jet Airways were sold to Malta-based Ace Aviation in February this year. Those aircraft have since been made flyworthy and are expected to leave the country once they receive certificates of airworthiness.

    The Boeing 777s, bearing registrations VT-JES, VT-JEV and VT-JEM, were sold for $16 million, $12.5 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

    People familiar with the process said a few more Jet Airways aircraft are yet to be sold as their ownership titles remain unresolved due to outstanding loans.

    Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal in 1993, ceased operations in April 2019 after a prolonged financial crisis. The Supreme Court ordered its liquidation in November 2024 after the revival efforts failed.

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