ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:58 am IST

MUMBAI: A jeweller was brutally attacked and robbed by two unidentified men at his shop in Vasai East on Tuesday afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

According to the Waliv police, the incident occurred in broad daylight around 12.30pm at Amboka Jewellers in Waliv, when the store owner, Kalu Singh, was alone in the shop. The police said that Singh was arranging gold jewellery in the showcase when two masked men entered the store and stabbed him with a knife. They then fled with whatever jewellery they could lay their hands on.

The incident came to light when Singh walked out of the shop covered in blood. With no ambulance available, locals rushed him to Platinum Hospital in an autorickshaw.

Deputy commissioner of police (Vasai) Poornima Chaougule Shringi said the cops received information about the attack minutes later and immediately sent a team to the spot. Witnesses told the police they were unaware of the assault until they saw Singh walk out covered in blood. “We were shocked and the first thing we did was rush him to the hospital,” said local resident Yusuf Khan.

The police have registered a case against the unknown burglars for attempted murder and robbery and launched a manhunt. The police have also begun nakabandis in the area and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants. “The jeweller is in a critical condition at the moment. We will record his statement when he is in a stable condition,” a Waliv police officer said.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Jeweller critically injured during robbery in Vasai
