MUMBAI: A jewellery maker allegedly fled with raw gold worth ₹1.30 crore, which he was entrusted with last month to make mangalsutras for a Zaveri Bazaar jeweller, Kedar Krishna Mamade. On Sunday, a case was registered against the accused and the police are searching for him. Jewellery maker makes away with 1.5kg raw gold

Mamade, a Kalachowki resident, owns Kanak Sparsh Jewels in First Agiary Lane in Zaveri Bazaar. He had known the accused, Mir Arif Ghulam Husain, 35, for three years and had often placed orders for making gold ornaments. Police said Mamade usually paid only after the ornaments were delivered to him. Similarly, on January 8, he gave Husain 1,497 grams of raw gold to make Mangalsutras with them. Hussain was supposed to hand over the gold ornaments on January 30, but he did not deliver them. When Mamade asked him about it, the jewellery maker sought two additional days. When Mamade called him on February 2, his phone was switched off. He knew Husain’s brother, so he contacted him but received no response. He also visited the workshop where Husain worked, only to find it shut.

Mamade then approached LT Marg police station to file a complaint against Husain and submitted evidence of the gold he had handed to Husain for the order. Based on this, a case was registered against Husain for cheating and the police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

Preliminary investigation reveals the accused fled to his native state and the police are trying to find out his whereabouts.