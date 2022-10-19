Jilted lover thrashed Bandra hotelier over Insta post with ex

Mumbai: A social media post with a female friend was the cause of an intense fight that left a 27-year-old hotelier from Bandra with a permanently damaged eardrum.

The victim was assaulted by his female friend’s jilted lover in the wee hours of Wednesday after he chanced upon an Instagram story of them together.

The Bandra police have arrested the accused on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

The complainant, identified as Mohammed Naved Khan, owner of Tawaa Mystery in Bandra West posted a picture on his Instagram stories with his female friend Nikita when he met her during the Ganesh festival. Khan, who is the son of a doctor, said that since the photo was tagged with Nikita’s handle, people on her contact list could also view it.

“After I posted the picture, I started getting calls from a man named Saqib Khan, threatening me to stay away from Nikita,” said the victim, a resident of Mariyan House on 29th Road in Bandra West.

The police officers said on Tuesday, Saqib had approached Khan’s friend Abbas Khan and threatened him telling him to pass on a message to Khan to stay away from Nikita. “When Abbas informed me, I went to the police station and registered a non-cognizable offence against him,” said Khan.

At 5.30pm on Tuesday, Khan met Abbas and dropped him off at his house after which at 8.30pm he started for home on his motorcycle. As Khan reached the highway near Lilavati Hospital, Saqib and his friend intercepted Khan near the Maharashtra Education Trust (MET) junction. “My motorcycle slipped, and I fell on the ground. When I got up Saqib slapped me. I told them that I did not want any violence and told Saqib to stay calm when he and his accomplice assaulted me with iron rods,” said Khan.

Khan told the police that he fell when Saqib hit him on his face, “As I got up, I realised that my hearing was affected,” said Khan, adding that as he raised an alarm, Saqib and his accomplice fled the spot. He then messaged his friend who stays nearby. Khan was then rushed to the Bhabha Hospital, where the doctor examined him and said that his left eardrum had been permanently damaged.

“I then approached the Bandra police and registered an FIR against Saqib,” added Khan.

Rajesh Devare, senior police inspector of Bandra police station said, “We have arrested Saqib and are on the lookout for his accomplice.”