Jitendra Awhad stokes controversy by unintentionally tearing a poster of Dr Ambedkar

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad dragged himself into trouble while protesting against the state government’s attempt to include verses from Manusmriti in the school syllabus. Awhad had declared to publicly burn copies of Manusmriti in Mahad on Wednesday but while doing so he unintentionally tore a poster having a picture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which led to a controversy. HT Image

Awhad apologised as soon as he realised his mistake but it gave enough fuel to the ruling parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena who within hours held protests against Awhad. BJP also declared to hold a statewide protest against the NCP (SP) on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Awhad reached Mahad in Raigad district to burn copies of Manusmriti along with his supporters in Raigad in the early afternoon. He paid respect to the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and then started tearing copies of Manusmriti before burning them together. While doing so, he also tore down a poster which had a picture of Dr Ambedkar before the cameras of news channels without realising his mistake.

One of his supporters tried to stop him but by then it was too late. The video went viral and Awhad was taken to task by the leaders of ruling parties.

“I was drowned in emotions at the time of agitation. I had posters of Manusmriti which I was tearing into pieces but one of them had a picture of Babasaheb (Ambedkar) and it was torn by me unintentionally,” Awhad said admitting his mistake and clarified, “I humbly accept my mistake. If someone claims that I tore it intentionally then it is foolishness.”

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that Awhad printed Dr Ambedkar’s picture to deliberately tore it. “It shows his perverse mindset about Dr Ambedkar. He has insulted him and BJP will teach him a lesson by holding a protest across the state on Thursday,” Bawankule announced.

NCP (AP) claimed that Awhad was trying to do a stunt which backfired on him. “His mistake is unforgivable. He should be booked under sedition charges as he has insulted the country. If he does not seek an apology then we will protest across the state,” said NCP (AP) leader Amol Mitkari.

Republic Party of India (A) leader Ramdas Athawale and Ambedkar’s great-grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar also slammed Awhad for this act.

Manusmruti, an ancient Hindu text, propagates the ‘chaturvarna’ or four-tier caste system which is opposed by reformists and progressive thinkers. It is blamed for the caste system, which is considered a major social problem in India and led to evil practices such as untouchability.

The school education department decided to align the state School Curriculum Framework (SCF) with the National Education Policy (NEP) following which the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) was introduced for the very first time. Its draft proposal, for which suggestions and objections have been invited, suggests that students study the lives of religious personalities, besides the inclusion of a verse from the Manusmriti for value studies that has raised concerns by sections across sections of the society.

The school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday emphasised that the state government does not endorse Manusmriti, and it will not be included in any student syllabus.