Journalist and writer Anil Dharker passes away at 74

Journalist and writer Anil Dharker, who had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a bypass surgery, passed away on Friday. He was 74. The founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival as well as Tata Literature Live, Dharker had been battling cardiac issues.

Cricket writer and commentator Ayaz Memon, a friend and former colleague who worked with Dharker at the Mid-Day and then at The Independent, said: “Dharker was one of the pillars of the cultural legacy of Mumbai. His legacy will be Tata Literature Live. He was a man of fine style and fine words and had a delectable style of writing. In the newsroom, he was very fair and democratic. The newsroom ran on consensus, which is very hard to do, but he did it.”

In a tweet, writer Shobhaa De said: “Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP.”

Journalist Meenal Baghel tweeted: “Terrible new about @anildharker. He has been a big influence in Mumbai journalism and was an unfailingly kind man.”