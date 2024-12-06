Menu Explore
Jumbo Covid centres case: HC grants temporary bail to Dr Kishore Bisure for daughter’s wedding

ByKaruna Nidhi
Dec 06, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The Bombay HC granted temporary bail to Dr. Kishore Bisure, accused in the Jumbo Covid Centre scam, to attend his daughter's wedding, with no ED opposition.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday granted temporary bail to Dr Kishore Bisure, one of the accused in the alleged Jumbo Covid Centre contract scam, to attend his daughter’s wedding. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose his plea.

Dr Bisure, arrested in July 2023, is accused of misusing his position during the Covid-19 pandemic to receive undue financial benefits. A seasoned medical professional, he previously served as dean at various institutions, including the Dahisar and Worli Jumbo Covid Centres, where he oversaw operations between July 9 and December 27, 2020.

The case against him stems from a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in November 2022, alleging financial irregularities in contracts awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS). The company is accused of fraudulently securing contracts worth 38 crore while failing to deliver services as promised. Allegations include non-payment of taxes, inflated staff attendance records, and falsified bills, which reportedly contributed to negligence and patient deaths.

Dr Bisure initially faced charges under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and later it was removed and no offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was instituted. The ED has also linked Sujit Mukund Patkar, an associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and a 30% stakeholder in LHMS, to the alleged conspiracy.

Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, representing Dr Bisure along with Keral Mehta and Sumit Erande, assured the court of Bisure’s compliance by offering to submit his son’s passport temporarily. Public prosecutor H.S. Venegaonkar, representing the ED, did not object to the bail request but recommended imposing suitable conditions.

Justice Manish Pitale granted Dr Bisure temporary bail from December 9 to December 17, 2024, to attend the family event.

