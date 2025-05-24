‘Junior artist could enter Salman’s building as no female cop was posted there’

Mumbai: Isha Chabra, a 33-year-old junior artist in Bollywood, was able to gain entry into Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where actor Salman Khan resides with his parents, on Tuesday as there was no woman cop in the security contingent posted outside the building, sources in the police told Hindustan Times. When police checked Monday’s CCTV footage from Galaxy Apartments, Isha Chabra was seen deliberately looking into the camera and making teasing gestures

“It was around 3.30am when Chabra entered Galaxy Apartments, walking past the 40-member security team including Bandra police officials,” said an officer from Bandra police station. “Given the time, the personnel on duty assumed that she was a resident and they did not stop or question her, also because no woman officer was around.”

Chabra thereafter managed to reach the lift when another security guard intercepted her and prevented her from going to the actor’s apartment. The guards also intimated the police about her trespass attempt, following which she was arrested.

“On scanning that night’s CCTV footage from the building, we found the woman deliberately looking into the camera and making teasing gestures, which was odd,” said the officer quoted earlier. “But we checked her phone’s call detail records and confirmed that she was not affiliated to any criminal gang.”

During interrogation, Chabra told the police that she had gone to Galaxy Apartments to meet Khan and ask for work. On Friday, she was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

“Khan, who has Y++ security cover, was not at home when Chabra tried to reach his apartment,” said the officer. “He was not home even on Monday, when another man named Jitendra Singh was arrested while trying to enter the building.”

Singh, 23, a resident of Chhattisgarh, told the police that he wanted to meet the actor to click a selfie with him. When he was denied entry into the building, he got irked and flung his phone, breaking it, he told the police.

“Singh claims to be just a fan and has no affiliation with any gang. We are checking his background to confirm his motive,” said the officer.

When HT asked Dikshit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), if any action had been initiated against the policemen on duty outside Galaxy Apartments on Monday and Tuesday, he said, “No one has been suspended yet.”

A departmental enquiry was on to find out if there were any security lapses and action would be taken based on the report, he said.