IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Just a trailer, says letter found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Just a trailer, says letter found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

Mumbai Police officials said that the note was found in a bag bearing logo of “Mumbai Indians”, the Indian Premier League cricket team owned by the Ambanis.
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Mumbai Police have found a note threatening the Ambani family in the SUV with explosives found near Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia. Their investigations have also revealed that the number plate on the car is fake, and the number actually belongs to the pilot car in the security convoy of Ambanis.

Police officials said that the note was found in a bag bearing logo of “Mumbai Indians”, the Indian Premier League cricket team owned by the Ambanis.

Directly addressed to Nita and Mukesh Ambani, the note claimed the vehicle with the gelatin sticks was just a trailer and that there was more to come.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mumbai police crime branch has formed 12 teams to probe the matter. Ambani and his family are already under Z+ category protection. Reliance Industries is India’s most valuable company in terms of market value.

The company on Friday issued a statement thanking Mumbai police for the efforts being taken to probe the matter.

“We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly,” said a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) too reached Mumbai and has started a parallel probe.

One of the police teams has found that the SUV used was stolen from Vikhroli area on February 17, and a fake number plate was affixed on it, said a police officer attached to the crime branch who asked not to be named.

A Thane resident owns the SUV. He has told police that the SUV was lying unused for almost a year due to the lockdown. Last week, he took it for a drive to check it because he wanted to sell it, but found the steering was jamming. he parked it in Vikhroli, and took a cab home, but when he returned the following day, the vehicle was no longer where he left it. He registered an FIR at the Vikhroli police station on February 18.

About 2.5kg of gelatin, in sticks, was found in the SUV, enough to trigger a low intensity explosion. However, there was no detonator or timing device. The police believe the explosive was purchased in Nagpur.

The fake registration number chosen for the SUV was that of the lead car in the security convoy deployed for Nita Ambani, said the officer cited in the first instance. A second officer who is directly involved in the investigation said that the operation seems well planned.

The police also found more number plates in the SUV and that there have been attempts to erase the chassis number of the SUV.

Thus far, the police have found that the Scorpio was accompanied by an Innova, and that the two vehicles together moved towards Antilia.

At about 2.18am, the Scorpio was abandoned near Antilia; its driver sat in the Innova and escaped from the spot, said a third police officer who asked not to be named.

The Innova exited Mumbai at 3.05am through Mulund toll naka, this officer added. The registration number of the Innova car was found to be fake and cops suspect that this vehicle too was stolen. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad has also started a parallel probe into the matter.

A Quick Response Team and police commandos have been posted outside Antilia after the incident.

“An offence has been registered in this regard at Gamdevi Police Station, under sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2),120(B) IPC and u/s 4 of Explosive Substances Act 1908,” said Mumbai police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police, Chaitanya Siriprolu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh amabni
Close
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Just a trailer, says letter found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Mumbai Police officials said that the note was found in a bag bearing logo of “Mumbai Indians”, the Indian Premier League cricket team owned by the Ambanis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A year after a road in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) turned pink, there is still no change in the pollution situation in this area, reveals a study by NGO Vanshakti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The residents of Sector 27, Nerul, complained of landfilling and illegal dumping of debris in Lotus Lake destroying its beauty
READ FULL STORY
Close
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
mumbai news

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe into the false-negative reports of Covid-19 tests, prepared by some testing centres under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has submitted its report to the municipal commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,333 new Covid cases; city records 1,035 new infections

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Even as Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in cases on Friday, compared to the past two days, the state is urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown, which could hurt the state economy badly
READ FULL STORY
Close
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod (centre) staged a show of strength at Washim, where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid norms. (HT FILE)
Sanjay Rathod (centre) staged a show of strength at Washim, where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid norms. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Sanjay Rathod’s future uncertain; BJP may disrupt Maharashtra session

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The BJP wants Sena minister Sanjay Rathod to be dropped from state Cabinet; CM Uddhav Thackeray irked over link to woman’s death by suicide, show of strength, say sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four, including a minor, nabbed for killing transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bangur Nagar police on Friday apprehended three men and a minor boy for allegedly killing a transgender person in Malad two days ago. According to police, after four unsuccessful attempts, the four accused killed their neighbour Suresh Pujari alias Surya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker screens inbound travellers at CSMT. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker screens inbound travellers at CSMT. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi sees 16 cases, highest in past four months

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Asia’s one of the largest slum cluster — Dharavi that was a Covid-19 hotspot in the initial days of the outbreak in Mumbai, has reported 16 cases on Friday, the highest in four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts and state officials are of the opinion that suburban train travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, in the past few days. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Experts and state officials are of the opinion that suburban train travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, in the past few days. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may restrict train travel for general public again in Mumbai

By Surendra P Gangan and Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Maharashtra government is considering imposing restrictions again on the local train commuting on suburban trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid the upsurge in the cases in the region over the last two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pre-primary to Class 6 admissions for its 10 newly opened CBSE schools across the city from Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)
Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 4 airlines to start flight operations from T1 from March 10

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will re-open its operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HIndustan Times)
(HIndustan Times)
mumbai news

February sees highest number of travellers in three months: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:48 PM IST
In the third week of February, India has witnessed 24,700 check-ins, reveals a report by RateGain, a leading provider of software as a services (SaaS) product that helps travel and hospitality companies with revenue and brand engagement
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac