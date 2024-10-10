Kalwa hospital’s medical college to shift to Lodha Luxuria

MUMBAI: On the back of 18 deaths in the hospital in 24 hours, in December, 2023; and 110 neo-natal deaths in a year till July 2024, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to shift the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital’s medical college into a new building at Lodha Luxuria, in Majiwada, Thane. The hospital, also known as Kalwa hospital, will then be upgraded by the civic body. Thane, India - October 09, 2024: thane Kalwa Rajiv Gandhi Medical Collage will be Shifted soon ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, October 09, 2024. ( Praful ÊGangurde /HT Photo )

Classes for medical students will be held in an already-constructed building in Lodha Luxuria.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Thane municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao said that it was decided to shift the hostel and college to another building for which the state had sanctioned ₹138 crore.

He added that there were plans to expand and modernise the present hospital building in Kalwa for which the state had already sanctioned ₹135 crore. “We will not demolish the old building at Kalwa, but carry out a floor-by-floor retro-fitting. I have asked the project management consultant draw a plan and I will personally monitor the progress,” said Rao.

The hospital currently has 500 beds. It has 21 outpatient departments (OPs) that receive around 2,500 patient visits daily. Each day, 125 patients are admitted, and there are 14 operation theatres in use daily. Additionally, the casualty centre sees about 350 patients each day.

Welcoming the shift, dean of the medical college, Dr Rakesh Barot said, “The relocation of the college will create additional space. The second and third floors of the building will increase patient bed capacity from the current 500 to 750 or even 800 in the future. We also plan to enhance hospital facilities, including setting up an additional MRI center. It is still uncertain whether we can incorporate any super specialty departments.”

There are 100 students in the college at the moment, which can be increased to 150, if the capacity increases, he added.