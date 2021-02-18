IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan civic body blames CoWIN glitches for slow vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine being administered at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (HT FILE)
Covid-19 vaccine being administered at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Kalyan civic body blames CoWIN glitches for slow vaccination

Civic officials said that staffers had to call up beneficiaries a number of times as the messages are not sent to them automatically through the app.
READ FULL STORY
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST

With only 58% of vaccination target for healthcare, frontline and police department workers achieved in Kalyan Dombivli so far, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed it was facing various glitches while operating CoWIN app. The application is used for registration, data entry and sending messages to Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries.

Civic officials said that staffers had to call up beneficiaries a number of times as the messages are not sent to them automatically through the app. The civic body, which is planning to start the second dose of vaccination, claimed those who have received the first dose, are not getting the messages. So far, KDMC has managed to give the second dose to 66 beneficiaries till Tuesday.

“We have to send the messages to batches of people one after another as the messages are not sent automatically. This takes time, thus delaying the work. Those who have taken the first dose of vaccination should get the message for second dose automatically which is not happening,” said Ashwini Patil, data entry operator, KDMC.

The employees also claimed the names of the beneficiaries are repeated, leading to confusion.

“Sometimes even after a beneficiary is vaccinated, the name of that particular beneficiary is still seen in the list. This causes confusion; so we have to cross check and make changes accordingly and then call up some other beneficiary for vaccination,” added Patil.

Apart from this, the app is also allegedly not allowing any fresh entry of healthcare workers, due to which the vaccination is delayed.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said,”There was technical issues earlier and we had reported about it. Now the app is working better way. However, since it is used all across the country, it sometimes has issues for time being

KDMC had on January 16, the first day of vaccination drive, met the target while getting all the work done manually.

“With data entry of new health workers not happening on the app, we adjust them with frontline workers and give them the dose. We collect their data and try to do the entry later as the vaccination should not stop,” said an official from KDMC health department.

According to KDMC records, 7,291 of the 9,075 listed health workers, which is 80% of the total target, have been vaccinated, and 1,499 of 8,856 frontline workers and police personnel, which is 23.7%, got vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Eknath Khadse in his plea stated that he apprehended being arrested on responding to the summons issued to him by the investigating agency. (HT FILE)
Eknath Khadse in his plea stated that he apprehended being arrested on responding to the summons issued to him by the investigating agency. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends Eknath Khadse’s interim protection to February 24

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The court took the decision after it was informed by Khadse that he apprehended being arrested on responding to the summons issued to him by the investigating agency under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic gives a healthcare worker a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Thane. (HT FILE)
A medic gives a healthcare worker a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Thane. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Thane civic body sets up call centre to meet vaccination target

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:10 AM IST
A team of 12 people work at the call centre and make daily calls to 1,800 registered beneficiaries to prepare them for vaccination the next day. These callers also counsel those who have apprehensions to come for the immunisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccine being administered at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (HT FILE)
Covid-19 vaccine being administered at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Kalyan civic body blames CoWIN glitches for slow vaccination

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Civic officials said that staffers had to call up beneficiaries a number of times as the messages are not sent to them automatically through the app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armaan Jain reached ED’s office in south Mumbai around 9.50am and left the office at 11.30am on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
Armaan Jain reached ED’s office in south Mumbai around 9.50am and left the office at 11.30am on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

TopsGrup probe: ED questions actor Armaan Jain in money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Jain reached ED’s office in south Mumbai around 9.50am and left the office at 11.30am. ED officers said Jain is a close friend of Vihang Sarnaik, son of Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, and hence wanted to question the actor about his business dealings, if any, with Vihang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in its Covid-19 cases over the past few days, triggering fears of a second wave.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in its Covid-19 cases over the past few days, triggering fears of a second wave.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, second time in 4 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • With these latest numbers, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,076,903 according to the state health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UP ordinance 2020 contains a provision for declaring a marriage null and void if the marriage is solemnised with primary purpose of converting the religion of the bride.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The UP ordinance 2020 contains a provision for declaring a marriage null and void if the marriage is solemnised with primary purpose of converting the religion of the bride.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Function halls under scanner amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said authorities in eight districts of Aurangabad division have been asked to reach out to function halls in the region to check if the number of guests are within the permissible limits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had already promised a detailed probe and action against the guilty.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had already promised a detailed probe and action against the guilty.
mumbai news

Woman's death: BJP accuses Maharashtra govt of suppressing case

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed that the 23-year-old woman, who died after falling from a building in Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor Kishori Pednekar interacts with commuters at the station on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Mayor Kishori Pednekar interacts with commuters at the station on Wednesday. (Sourced)
mumbai news

Mumbai mayor boards local train, requests passengers to wear masks

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kishori Pednekar took the train from Byculla, where her official residence is, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BMC has been imposing a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 for not wearing a face mask in public places.(Reuters)
The BMC has been imposing a fine of 200 for not wearing a face mask in public places.(Reuters)
mumbai news

BMC says over 15 lakh people fined for not wearing facemasks since April 2020

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Out of these offenders, 13,008 were caught on Monday and a fine of 26,01,600 was collected from them, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Two million passengers on the Central Railway and 1.7 million passengers travel on the Western Railway everyday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT archive)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:40 AM IST
On February 14, a group of around 70 passengers refused to undergo the tests at the airport when they could not produce their Covid-19 negative test reports. The refusal left other inbound passengers stranded around the RT-PCR testing area for over two hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Bombay HC cites possibility of death by suicide, acquits murder convict

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The woman’s mother found her daughter drenched in blood with a broken sickle and a blade nearby. She reported the matter to the police, accusing her son-in-law of having murdered her daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta

By KAY Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Dasgupta’s counsel, Aabad Ponda, informed the single bench of justice PD Naik that his WhatsApp chats with Republic TV managing director and senior journalist Arnab Goswami — wherein he refused to compromise on the outlier policy — was proof of his innocence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of 39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from 33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body budget: Drop in funds for gardens, disaster management

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Despite drop in allocation, civic body announces new plans for these depts, says focus on CSR funding for garden projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP