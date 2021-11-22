Kalyan Dombivli corporators quit BJP to join Sena

Several BJP corporators of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) quit the party and joined Shiv Sena ahead of the civic elections in the presence of Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, and MP Shrikant Shinde. Those who quit BJP include ex-corporator Mahesh Patil, Sunita Patil and Sayali Vichare. Apart from these, several transport committee members and gram panchayat members entered Sena, which claimed that many more would join them in the coming days.

Patil said, “We saw the developmental work Shrikant Shinde had carried out in the constituency and wanted to be a part of the development. Thus, we have decided to join the Sena.”

BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan told media that maybe his party has fallen short somewhere and his well wishes are with those who left.