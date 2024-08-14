Kalyan GRP arrests serial chain-snatcher after years

THANE: A 36-year-old serial chain snatcher who remained elusive for years was arrested by the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday. The woman revealed that she resorted to theft so that she could provide for her children’s education. HT Image

The accused came on the police radar again after she stole a gold chain worth ₹91,000 from a passenger, after which they set up a trap, arrested her, and successfully recovered the stolen gold.

The incident occurred on August 11 when a 47-year-old woman travelling on the Kasara train around 1:45 pm was standing near the door alone and got off at Shahad station. On her way home, she realized that her gold chain, worth around ₹91,000 was missing, so she registered a theft report with the Kalyan GRP.

When the police reviewed the CCTV footage, they identified a wanted criminal who had been evading arrest for a long time. This accused has been using different names like Rani Bhosale, Neeta Ingle, and Ashwini Nalawade.

According to the police, the accused, after being betrayed in her love marriage and denied shelter by her own family, turned to theft, ostensibly to provide for her children’s education.

The woman said her elder son’s school fees were overdue, and she snatched a few chains to clear the dues. Due to her lack of education, she resorted to theft but was motivated to ensure her son would have a better future.