Kandivali’s Charkop witnesses two murders in three days

Mumbai: A 70-year-old businessman was allegedly killed by two unidentified men in Kandivali on Sunday. In the same region on Friday, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her with a bedsheet during an argument over a monetary issue. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, Mohammad Saiyyad, a metal businessman, was alone in his factory in the industrial area of Charkop when two unidentified men entered the factory around 12 pm on Sunday. They attacked him with a sharp object, fatally injuring him. On being alerted about the incident, the police went to the site and rushed Saiyyad to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

CCTV footage of the factory has revealed that two unidentified men entered the factory, attacked Saiyyad with sharp objects and discarded them in the factory’s water tank before leaving the premises. The police have registered a case of murder and have initiated the investigation to trace the accused.

According to the police, the other incident occurred at 1 pm on Friday at a construction site shed in Ramvijay Co-op Society near Charkop Depot when an argument broke out between Dasa Rana, 41, and his wife Himendra Rana, 25. “Dasa wanted to go to his village, but his wife was not giving him money for his expenses and in a fit of rage, Dasa strangled his wife with a bedsheet,” said a police officer.

The police said that after a while, Lalppa Gundiwala, also a construction worker, called Dasa. After Dasa told him that his wife had died, Gundiwala rushed to their house, suspecting he had killed her, the officer said.

“Dasa was not opening the door and Gundiwala had to break it open. Dasa initially claimed that he had slapped his wife before going out but after being questioned repeatedly, Dasa confessed that he had strangled his wife because she was not giving him the money he had asked for,” he added.

Subsequently, Gundiwala informed the police, after which they arrived at the scene and rushed Himendra to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. The police registered a murder case based on Gundiwala’s complaint and arrested Dasa.