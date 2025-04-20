KEM doctor booked for sexual harassment gets interim protection

MUMBAI: A Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Dr Ravindra Deokar, a professor in the forensic medicine and toxicology department at KEM Hospital, after six female doctors accused him of sexual harassment. KEM Hospital (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The interim relief is valid till Monday while the court hears Deokar’s anticipatory bail plea. Bhoiwada police registered a case against him on April 12 under sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — which deal with assault, sexual harassment, and gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

According to police, the complaint was initially filed by a 32-year-old assistant professor who alleged Deokar repeatedly made inappropriate comments and physical advances, especially when she wore a saree. She also described instances where he touched her inappropriately during official functions and examinations.

Five other doctors came forward with similar allegations, stating that Deokar behaved inappropriately during a Holi invitation, seminars, and casual outings. One doctor alleged that he took her to an isolated road and misbehaved with her under the pretext of buying ice cream.

The doctors initially complained to his wife and later approached hospital authorities before filing a police complaint. Deokar has denied the allegations, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

Dr Deokar has since been suspended and barred from entering the hospital premises.

“As required, we have submitted all statements and complaints to the higher authorities at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which have now been forwarded to the Maharashtra State POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee for their inspection,” said KEM dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat. As decision from the POSH committee is expected next week.

In a move that could be seen as precedent-setting, the hospital chose not to conduct an internal inquiry first. Commenting on this decision, senior KEM officials said the focus was on preventing any delay and any appearance of lack of transparency.

“First, there was a long weekend coming up. Second, after the doctor at Nair was eventually suspended, several questions were raised about the internal processes. So, for better transparency, we decided not to form an internal committee,” a senior KEM official said.

The lack of action following an internal inquiry into the Nair Hospital complaint did serve as further embarrassment for the hospital, when the case against the doctor eventually came to light.

In that case, the associate professor allegedly summoned the medical student to his cabin, touched her neck, ears and shoulder, told her to take off her apron, and made inappropriate comments about her appearance, including the colour of her lips.

The POSH committee eventually declared there was truth in the student’s complaint and the professor was suspended. The committee also found that the Nair administration had been “insensitive” to the student, and a broader inquiry followed, into the hospital’s handling of such cases.

At KEM, meanwhile, the recent incident has sparked concern among staff members. “It’s not enough to react after complaints are made. There needs to be sustained sensitisation on gender-based misconduct,” a resident doctor said.

“These cases show that harassment isn’t rare. It’s just rarely reported. We need stronger institutional support, not silence,” a student added.