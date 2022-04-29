Kirit Somaiya moves HC, questions penalty waiver to Sena MLA’s construction firm
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Bombay high court, challenging the state government’s decision to waive a penalty of ₹3.30 crore on VN Developers, partly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Thane.
Somaiya also requested the court to fix responsibility on the officers who legalised the unauthorised construction made by the firm despite non-payment of any fees and why action was not taken against the developer under provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.
In January, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to waive the penalty of ₹3.30 crore imposed on the construction firm.
The case relates to the Thane-based Vihang Garden project, comprising two 13-storey buildings, developed by the companies controlled by Sarnaik. Though they had permission only to construct nine floors in 2008, they constructed the two 13-floor towers. They had built a school for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and received transfer of development rights for this. Later, the firm went on to construct four additional floors without permission from TMC.
The BJP leader’s petition filed through advocate Amit Mehta questioned the protection provided by the present government through an illegal resolution adopted at a state cabinet meeting to the unauthorised construction made by their own MLA.
It said TMC had not taken action against V N Developers on its unauthorised construction under provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, or any other applicable law of land in the last more than 12 years.
The petition also questioned why the penalty levied on the developer was not recovered in the last nine years and who was the officer responsible for not recovering the penalty with interest.
Why the innocent residents of the unauthorised buildings suffered because of the additional charge and penalty on account of the unauthorised construction as per TMC’s resolutions since 2008 - the year of possession of their flats, which was a financial loss to them, the PIL asked.
It also questioned how the penalty levied on a developer by TMC was waived by the state government through a cabinet resolution even after objection taken by the urban development department to the waiver as it was a financial loss to TMC.
Somaiya said though the penalty waived shown was ₹3.3 crore, the year was 2012, and today with interest it would come to ₹18 crore.
-
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday. The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology cadre within the force, the additional director general of the State Crime Records Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh stated.
-
Punjab tax officers told to clear pending VAT, GST cases by June end
Punjab taxation commissioner KK Yadav on Friday said that refunds in all pending cases of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax should be cleared by June end. Chairing a meeting of taxation officers of the state at the Circuit House here, Yadav said clearing the cases was the need of the hour to give reprieve to traders. The taxation commissioner also told the officers to conduct more field visits.
-
9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose
As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded. Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose.
-
CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case. A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials. It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21.
-
PM fanning controversial issues to divert attention from inflation: Saamana
Mumbai The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying the PM fanned controversial issues to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the prime minister of seeking a tussle between the Centre and state. Speaking to reporters, Sena MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut said that the editorial was not an attack on the PM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics