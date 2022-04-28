Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.
Somaiya also sought an inquiry against the police officers who allegedly manipulated the FIR. Besides, he called for a court-monitored inquiry into the action of police authorities regarding the attack on him at the Khar police station compound.
Somaiya’s petition, filed through advocate Vivekananda Gupta, states that he was “brutally attacked by the workers of a political party, namely Shiv Sena, ruling Maharashtra at present. After the attack on him in Khar Police Station, he sought to lodge an FIR before Bandra Police Station.”
“Somaiya’s detailed statement was recorded by police inspector Rajesh Devre of Bandra police station who lodged a fake and frivolous complaint by manipulating the details of the facts narrated by the Petitioner and also illegally uploaded the same without the signature of Somaiya,” his petition said.
It further stated that he immediately lodged a protest about the falsity in the said complaint and even refused to sign it as it was drafted for the convenience of the alleged political activists of Shiv Sena and the colluding police officers as per the instructions of the higher-ups.
“The act of Devre is not only without following the due process of law but also perpetrated with a malicious intent to interfere with the administration of justice. The FIR dated 23rd April 2022, has been manipulated in a way that the attack on the life of the Petitioner in the compound of Khar Police Station is depicted as a ‘minor incident’ with an aim to absolve themselves from any responsibility of protecting the citizens from threat to their life and also with malicious intent to protect the henchmen of the political party which is currently ruling the state of Maharashtra,” said Somaiya’s petition.
He said the act of the Mumbai Police was in gross violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the constitutional guarantees of life and liberty and freedom of speech granted to the citizens of India. Therefore, in advancing the principles of justice and fair play and impartial enquiry, the investigation concerning attacks on the life of the petitioner must be transferred to the CBI.
Somaiya had claimed the day independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested for the controversy relating to reciting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, he had gone to meet the officials at Khar police station and while leaving he was stopped by Sena workers who abused him and even pelted stones at his vehicle with an intention to eliminate him.
-
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik files for bail on medical grounds
Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday approached the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking bail on medical grounds. The court has posted the Nationalist Congress Party leader's plea for a hearing on May 2. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.
-
Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning. Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha. The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students. The university administration has started probing the matter.
-
Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk. Leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena along with those of the Communist Party of India jointly held a press briefing and announced conducting the sadbhavana rally at Alka Talkies chowk near LIC building on Saturday, April 30.
-
Fourth heatwave in two months, Maharashtra sizzles above 40°C
PUNE As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave. In the last two months, Maharashtra has witnessed heat wave-like conditions at least four times, a rare occurrence according to India Meteorological Department officials. The first heatwave was witnessed during March 14 which was followed by another during March 27 and third during April 3 onwards.
-
Yogi stresses need for realising “Digital India” dream
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for realising the dream of “Digital India” and make every youth of the state “smart” by providing them free smartphones and tablets. Yogi was speaking at the first free smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony in the Yogi 2.0 government organised at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University here. Yogi also asserted that no one could judge a person by their personal appearance.
