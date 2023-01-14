KJ Somaiya prof forces students to strip; hits them with shoes

Mumbai: A professor from KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce (KJSCSC), Vidyavihar, allegedly asked around 13 to 14 students to strip down to their underwear and then kicked and hit them with shoes.

The incident took place during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Dahanu in the last week of December.

The students were also allegedly made to stand partially clothed in the cold for two hours. Despite complaining to the principal, no action has been taken against the professor till now, said the students.

KJSCSC adopted a village in Dahanu wherein an NSS camp was organised in the last week of December, where male and female students studying in different years of the college participated. Students and teachers were accommodated in the same place but in different rooms in the village.

According to sources, upon reaching the place on December 29, around 13 students gathered in one room to sleep. At about 11:30pm, the professor came and turned off the light and left, directing them to sleep. The students went to bed but started chatting with each other in low voices because they couldn’t get sleep.

A senior colleague from the next room came, they listened to songs on their mobiles, chatted for some time and then everyone went to sleep. After a while, a professor came and started knocking loudly on the door.

“The professor was shouting, abusing and hitting the door with his hand and kicking,” said a student who was present in the camp. “No one dared to open the door. But as soon as a student took the initiative and opened the door, he gave the student a hard knock. The professor started kicking and beating all the students with slippers.”

Sources said, “The professor asked the students to remove their clothes. As soon as the students refused, they were brutally beaten again. Out of fear, all students removed their clothes except underwear. As it was extremely cold outside, the professors took all the students to the open space. The students were begging the professor to forgive them, but they were kept in the cold for about two hours.”

As per sources, after returning from the camp, students narrated the incident to the principal of the college. The principal and other professors discussed this with the students for an hour. Some even said that ‘the professor is apologising, forgive him and drop the subject’. Students are, however, angry as no action has been taken against this professor despite the assurance.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, chairman, of the RTI department, Indian Youth Congress wrote a letter to higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, vice-chancellor, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who is also the chancellor of the University of Mumbai about taking action against a responsible professor.

Advocate Amol Matele, spokesperson of, the Nationalist Congress Party also demanded an inquiry into this incident in a letter written to the vice-chancellor.

A spokesperson from the KJ Somaiya College said, “We confirm that the incident was reported to us and we are investigating the matter. We will take all the adequate actions required as per rules and regulations.”