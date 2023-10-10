Koparkhairane, Vashi residents plan to wage battle against chemical factory pollution

Navi Mumbai: Frustrated over the inaction of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to tackle pollution caused by chemical factories, residents of Koparkhairane, Vashi and Kopri Village have decided to organise an hour-long sit-down strike every Sunday. In addition to this, the aggrieved residents have come together and worked out an action plan to counter the consistently poor air quality of the area

In addition to this, the aggrieved residents have come together and worked out an action plan to counter the consistently poor air quality of the area.

The area of Sector 11 in Koparkhairane and Sector 26 in Vashi and Kopri Village are in close proximity to around 100 chemical factories emanating toxic gases to the environment.

“Despite repeated complaints, both MPCB and NMMC are not taking this issue seriously,” alleged Sanket Narayan Dhoke, president of Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhisthan who added, “We are only given false assurance whereas the situation is getting worse day by day. Our families are forced to breathe in chemically laced air day in and day out. We will monitor the air quality of the affected area real-time.”

They also plan to collect and collate health records of those suffering from respiratory ailments. “We intend to move a writ petition with the high court and we are collecting as much evidence as possible. We are being denied the basic right to clean air and if we ought to fight for it, then we are ready for that as well,” said Dhoke.

Residents have often found their surroundings enveloped in a haze and have regularly voiced their concern about the air filled with pungent chemical odour. Professor and resident Vinil Kumar Singh Vashi has been videographing the environmental condition of the node since December 2021. “Since then, the environment of both the nodes has been in a bad state. Even on October 9, the Air Quality Index of Vashi sector 26 was showing 312 and even the area remained engulfed in a smoky haze which shouldn’t be the case in October,” said Singh.

Residents from Sector 20, around 1.5km away from Sector 11 of Koparkhairane, corroborated the professor’s perception. “Usually haze is seen during winter when the particulate matter remains suspended in the air due to cold weather, but a similar situation is seen consistently even now when the temperature is on the hotter side. Similar pollution was seen over a decade ago when the now-defunct NOCIL factory was operational. There is certainly a need to check why there is a sudden change in the scenario,” said a resident Vinee Punit.

While MPCB-generated ambient air quality data generated every hour continues to show the release of gases like Sulphur dioxide, Ozone, Nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide to be well within the prescribed limits, a scientist from the city terms there is a need to check other avenues. “Going by the concerns of the residents which are largely pertaining to respiratory ailments and breathlessness, none of the aforementioned air monitoring matters. Instead, officials need to look into emissions involving hydrocarbons like Benzene, Benzopyrene, and Ammonia gas which are emitted by companies involved in manufacturing fossil fuels and other chemicals. There are instruments which can identify these particular gases which should be considered by the authorities,” said the scientist from Seawoods who wished to be unnamed.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the deputy municipal commissioner (environment) Shirish Aradhwad went unanswered. When contacted, Avinash Dhakane, the member secretary of MPCB, said they would send an air monitoring vehicle from the board office. “We will look into the concerns and assign a vehicle directly from the board office to get the factual situation of the matter. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON