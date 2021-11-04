Korum Mall among defaulters, owes Rs8.50Cr in property tax, claims Thane civic body

With the depleting civic coffers, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now focusing on recovering property tax from big defaulters.

The property tax department has informed that one such defaulter is city-based Korum Mall, which has allegedly defaulted to the tune of ₹8.50Cr in property tax. The mall authorities, however, have denied the allegations and claimed that the amount is disputed and the matter is sub-judice.

A team of civic officials were also in the mall earlier this week to inform the mall authorities to clear the amount.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “The defaulted amount of over ₹8.50Cr is for both last year and the current financial year. We met the mall authorities who told us they will clear the tax in instalments as it is not possible to clear the entire amount in one go. We have asked them to give us a letter informing us when they will clear the amount.”

The Mall, in its statement, said, “Korum Management has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking directions against TMC to give required benefit under law and also to allow the adjustment of excess amount already paid by the company towards property tax over the past several years. The alleged claim of property tax, if any, is disputed and the matter is pending and sub-judice with the Bombay High Court.”