Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Krishna Swaminathan to head Western Naval Command

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:34 am IST

Swaminathan was appointed as vice-chief of naval staff on May 1, 2024. Earlier, he was chief of staff in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Vice-admiral Krishna Swaminathan, currently vice-chief of naval staff, has been appointed the new chief of the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai. Swaminathan will take over as flag officer commanding-in-chief (FOF-in-C) of the Western Naval Command from vice-admiral Sanjay Singh on July 31.

Krishna Swaminathan to head Western Naval Command
Krishna Swaminathan to head Western Naval Command

Swaminathan was appointed as vice-chief of naval staff on May 1, 2024. Earlier, he was chief of staff in Mumbai.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Swaminathan is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare. A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational positions and staff and training appointments during his career. These include the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Swaminathan was also flag officer offshore, Defence Advisory Group, and advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Krishna Swaminathan to head Western Naval Command
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On