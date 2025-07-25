MUMBAI: Vice-admiral Krishna Swaminathan, currently vice-chief of naval staff, has been appointed the new chief of the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai. Swaminathan will take over as flag officer commanding-in-chief (FOF-in-C) of the Western Naval Command from vice-admiral Sanjay Singh on July 31. Krishna Swaminathan to head Western Naval Command

Swaminathan was appointed as vice-chief of naval staff on May 1, 2024. Earlier, he was chief of staff in Mumbai.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Swaminathan is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare. A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational positions and staff and training appointments during his career. These include the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Swaminathan was also flag officer offshore, Defence Advisory Group, and advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India.