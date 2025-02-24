MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK) filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on January 8, seeking to quash a 2017 First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over allegedly derogatory remarks made on social media against Tamil actor Dhanush. His advocate, Sana Raees Khan, will be requesting the court for an early hearing date on Monday. KRK approaches HC to quash FIR over derogatory remarks against Dhanush

KRK claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case, stating that the case was filed by a non-aggrieved party. Citing a seven-year delay in the investigation, without the chargesheet being filed, KRK invoked his right to free speech and urged the court to dismiss the case as an abuse of legal process.

The petition, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, is in connection to the scandalous 2017 tweet against Dhanush, where KRK questioned how any woman could allow Dhanush to touch her. Resultantly, an FIR was registered against him for ‘insulting the modesty of a woman’, and for allegedly sharing an obscene image of the actor along with a co-star.

KRK, in his petition, refuted the claims, contending that there is no proof of the existence of the tweet. Moreover, he pointed out that although the FIR was registered in 2017, he was intimated about it only in 2020. Citing that no chargesheet has been filed even after seven years, KRK claimed that he had been maliciously roped in the case. “He has been selectively targeted and made a scapegoat in this matter”, the petition stated.

Further, KRK challenged the legality of the FIR, arguing that none of the sections under which he has been booked, apply to his case. He stated that FIRs dealing with “insulting the modesty of a woman”, can only be registered through the aggrieved woman or someone closely related to her. He claimed that this FIR had been filed by a non-aggrieved party, which makes it legally untenable.

Invoking his fundamental right to free speech under the constitution of India, KRK alleged that the alleged tweet does not amount to a criminal offence. Citing prolonged delay and the absence of evidence, he urged the court to quash the FIR and all the related proceedings against him. He also requested to stay all the legal proceedings against him until the matter is resolved. The court is expected to hear the matter soon.