Nashik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the Kumbh Mela as a symbol of India's cultural ethos and said that the mega congregation represents the inclusive spirit of Sanatan culture, where people gather without discrimination based on caste or ideology. Kumbh Mela reflects inclusive spirit of Sanatan culture, transcends caste, ideology: Fadnavis

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, he stated that the state government has made extensive arrangements in Nashik to manage large crowds at the Simhasta Kumbh Mela 2027 and ensure smooth arrangements for devotees.

He emphasised that the Kumbh was a unique occasion where everyone participates equally and seeks spiritual purification through sacred rivers like the Ganga and Godavari.

"No one asks about caste or beliefs; all come together in a spirit of unity," he said.

Calling the festival a symbol of India's cultural ethos, he said any form of social discrimination is a later distortion, which is gradually diminishing.

Fadnavis highlighted the policy decisions in Maharashtra, citing that the government had implemented a law banning cow slaughter during his earlier tenure as chief minister and later accorded the status of "Rajya Mata" to cows.

He further said that under the state's Freedom of Religion legislation, steps will be taken to curb forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

The law also includes strict action against those who allegedly deceive women into marriage under false pretences, he said, adding that provisions have been made to safeguard the rights of affected women and ensure that the religion of a child, in such cases, remains that of the mother's original faith.

Stressing Maharashtra's legacy as a land of saints and social reformers, he said that the government would act in accordance with the guidance of religious leaders and implement suggestions emerging from the two-day deliberations.

He also warned against "hypocrisy" by a few individuals that brings disrepute to the saint community, asserting that strict action would be taken against such elements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.