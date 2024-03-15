 Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building

Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 06:40 AM IST

19-year-old labourer dies in Mumbai after falling from an under-construction building. Contractor booked for negligence in providing safety measures.

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Jogeshwari. The police, on Wednesday, took action against the contractor responsible for the site, booking him for negligence in providing adequate safety measures for the workers.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 28, at around 8:30pm. Kushal Chourasia from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, fell from the third floor of the building. Subsequently, other workers rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The hospital authorities directed them to go to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead on arrival. “On inquiry, we learned that the contractor had failed to provide the workers with essential safety gear such as helmets, harnesses, and appropriate footwear, nor had they installed safety nets to mitigate fall hazards,” the police officer said.

Based on their findings, the police booked contractor Nirbhay Choudhary under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On