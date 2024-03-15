Labourer dies after falling off under-construction building

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Jogeshwari. The police, on Wednesday, took action against the contractor responsible for the site, booking him for negligence in providing adequate safety measures for the workers. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 28, at around 8:30pm. Kushal Chourasia from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, fell from the third floor of the building. Subsequently, other workers rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

The hospital authorities directed them to go to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead on arrival. “On inquiry, we learned that the contractor had failed to provide the workers with essential safety gear such as helmets, harnesses, and appropriate footwear, nor had they installed safety nets to mitigate fall hazards,” the police officer said.

Based on their findings, the police booked contractor Nirbhay Choudhary under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.