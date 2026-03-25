MUMBAI: A 40-year-old labourer died after an iron rod fell on him from the fifth floor of an under-construction building at the Tata Memorial Hospital campus in Parel on Tuesday morning. The police said they have registered a case against the site supervisor, supervisor, security supervisor and the worker who was handling the iron rod. Labourer killed as iron rod falls on him in Tata Memorial Hospital

The incident comes after several such freak accidents including the metro slab collapse in Mulund, the death of two construction workers that fell from an eight-floor under-construction building in Chembur, and other such cases.

The incident took place at 9:30 am while the deceased, Vivek Jagdish Singh, a resident of Sahul Lane in Dharavi, was working at the hospital construction site. On the fifth floor, a rod slipped from the hands of another construction worker, Pinku Tarai, and fell on Vivek.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the complaint was filed by Shatrunath Singh, 45, a GST inspector and cousin of the deceased. Shatrunath said he received a call from his family in Uttar Pradesh informing him that Vivek had been injured in an accident and taken to KEM Hospital. “He rushed to the hospital, where he was told that Vivek had succumbed to his injuries,” a Bhoiwada police officer said.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family,” Shatrunath told HT, adding that the deceased had a wife, a daughter soon to be married, and two sons aged five and eight. The police said Shatrunath later visited the site with officials and found that construction work was underway but labourers were not provided with adequate safety equipment.

While Vivek’s body is being sent back to his family in Uttar Pradesh, an offence has been registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the BNS. Those booked include site engineer Shailesh Yadav, supervisor Vishwanath Pandey of Ahluwalia Contracts, and security supervisor Uddheshwar Mehta of Kushwaha Enterprises.

The police have also booked Pinku Tarai, from whose hands the iron rod allegedly slipped, leading to Vivek’s death. Representatives of the Tata Memorial Hospital did not respond to HT’s calls or messages.