Last session of state assembly to witness bitter tussle between charged-up MVA and aggressive Mahayuti

Mumbai: The last session of the current state assembly beginning Thursday is likely to witness a bitter tussle between the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is charged up after winning 30 out of 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and the ruling Mahayuti, which has become aggressive ahead of the assembly elections later this year. Mumbai, India – June 26, 2024: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat address a press conference, a day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

While the ruling alliance is aiming to woo voters by presenting its last budget on Friday, the MVA has decided to corner the Eknath Shinde-led government by raising issues such as paper leaks in crucial entrance and recruitment exams, law and order in cities like Pune and Nagpur, and farmer distress over falling prices of agricultural produce and anomalies in crop insurance and crop loans.

The MVA boycotted the customary tea party on the eve of the three-week monsoon session and accused the state government of being inefficient, corrupt, tender-friendly and anti-farmer. “The only achievement of this government is to take commission against clearing proposals and projects,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, after a meeting of MVA leaders.

Wadettiwar accused the government of taking a 40% commission while approving the infrastructure projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore. “They have created an army of agents who are working for the entire cabinet, including the chief minister,” he said, adding that the MVA will demand a waiver of loans and power bills for farmers. “Export of onions from Gujarat was allowed, but onion farmers from Maharashtra were not allowed to do so. Black marketing of seeds is still going on.”

The opposition will also demand a law to prevent cases of paper leaks in Maharashtra and not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the state, Wadettiwar said.

Another Congress leader, who requested anonymity, said the opposition MLAs, although few in number, will leave no opportunity to corner the state government. “The ruling parties are on the backfoot owing to the poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls and the infighting within their alliance ahead over various issues. At least 90 MLas from the ruling combine are trailing in their constituencies as per the Lok Sabha results and are uncertain about getting re-elected in the assembly polls,” the leader said.

Taking an aggressive stand to counter the opposition, chief minister Shinde alleged that the MVA was setting a false narrative to cover up its inefficient government two years ago. The ruling alliance leaders have said they’re ready to face the opposition on any given issue.

Shinde also indicated the announcement of a populist scheme for women, farmers and backward classes. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who handles the finance department, will present the Mahayuti government’s last budget on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government will publish a white paper on the paper leaks during the monsoon session. He also claimed that the maximum number of paper leak cases were registered during the Uddhav Thackeray government.

“They have been talking about irrigation projects for Vidarbha and the water grid for Marathwada. However, during the Thackeray government, none of the irrigation projects in Vidarbha were approved. The water grid project was scrapped. The state slipped to third position in foreign direct investment during the Thackeray government, but we have brought it to the top position in the last two years,” he said.

Fadnavis also said the opposition has no right to speak about the drug menace and law and order in the state as their own home minister was arrested on the orders of the high court during the Thackeray government. He was referring to the arrest of former home minister Anil Deshmukh by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 for money laundering.