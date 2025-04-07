MUMBAI: Latur municipal commissioner Babasaheb Manohare, 48, attempted to die by suicide on Saturday night by shooting himself in his head. His condition is said to be critical as the bullet passed through his head. While police are trying to ascertain the exact cause, they have indicated that family dispute could have led him to take the extreme step. Police have not recovered any suicide note. Latur municipal commissioner shoots himself in the head, critical

The incident took place after Manohare had dinner and went to his bedroom. His wife, and two children, aged 15 and 12, were at home at the time of the incident. Around 11:15 pm, Manohare shot himself in the head with his licensed pistol in his room at his official bungalow in the MIDC area, Latur. Hearing the sound of gunshot, his family members rushed into the room. He was immediately taken to Sahyadri Hospital, and he was operated upon on early Sunday morning. Although his condition is currently critical but stable, sources have informed that they have also made preparations to shift him to Mumbai if required.

Dr Hanumant Kinikar, director, Sahyadri Hospital said that his condition is critical as a bullet has passed through his head from the right side. “We have found the bullet entered from one and ruptured the skull while moving out from the top. While doing so some parts of the brain sustained injuries. Additionally, fragments of the broken skull were left in the brain,” he informed.

“The internal bleeding has been stopped by conducting a surgery. We have also removed the part of the damaged brain and repaired the dura mater that was torn,” Dr Kinikar said. He added that he is on a ventilator but stable.

“His vital parameters are normal. We have also observed neurological improvement. We are hoping to take him off from the ventilator in two days,” he added.

Latur superintendent of police (SP) Somay Munde said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the municipal commissioner used his licensed pistol to shoot himself. “Only one round was fired from the pistol. Soon after the incident he was rushed to the nearby hospital by the security staff. The police team from MIDC police station along with the forensic teams recovered both the pistol and the cartridge,” Munde told HT. If needed, Manohare can be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, Munde added.

Manohare took charge as Latur civic chief on October 20, 2022. He recently presented the municipal corporation’s annual budget on March 27. Previously, he served as municipal chief of Jalna and Nanded districts.