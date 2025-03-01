Menu Explore
Lawyers exempted from wearing black coats from March 1 to June 30

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2025 07:26 AM IST

MUMBAI: BCMG exempts advocates from wearing black coats from March 1 to June 30 due to harsh summers, expanding the previous May-June exemption.

MUMBAI: Taking note of increasingly harsh summers, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has decided that advocates need not wear black coats, their usual dress code, from March 1 to June 30 every year.

The exemption from wearing black coats was earlier available only during the months of May to June. On February 27, the BCMG issued a circular, saying the exemption would now commence from March 1.

“It is resolved that months of ‘summer’ for the dress rules shall mean and include the months between March 1 to June 30. Accordingly, advocates will be exempted from wearing black coats/jackets,” the circular stated.

Rules framed under section 49(1)(gg) of the Advocates Act, 1961, prescribe a dress code for all practicing advocates. Advocates other women must wear a black buttoned-up coat, chapkan, achkan, black sherwani and white bands with advocate’s gown, or a black open breast coat, white collar, stiff or soft, and white bands with advocates’ gowns. In either case, lawyers are allowed to wear long trousers or dhoti.

Lady advocates are required to wear a black and full or half-sleeve jacket or blouse, white collar, stiff or soft, and white bands with advocates’ gowns, with sarees or long skirts or flares.

