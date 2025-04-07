MUMBAI: In the wake of a recent assault on a security guard by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for not speaking Marathi, a Bombay High Court advocate has issued a legal notice against the party, while also marking copies to Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the chief minister. Legal notice issued against MNS workers for unlawful enforcement of Marathi

The notice, sent by advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed, condemns what it calls the “unlawful enforcement of linguistic preferences” by MNS workers, and urges immediate action from the state’s top authorities. The notice cites incidents in Thane and Pune where MNS workers reportedly intimidated individuals over their inability to converse in Marathi.

While affirming that Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra, the advocate emphasised that no individual or group has the authority to impose language mandates through coercion or threats. “Every citizen of India has the right to communicate in any constitutionally permitted language,” the notice states.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray emphatically launched his “Mi Marathi (I am Marathi)” campaign on the day of Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year) on March 30, urging his supporters “not to hesitate and slap those refusing to speak Marathi in the state”. However, this was short-lived after attracting massive backlash from various quarters. On Saturday, Thackeray told MNS workers to stop using strong-arm tactics, after being cautioned by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The recent assault is the latest in a string of similar episodes. In March, MNS members allegedly attacked an employee at a D-Mart store in Versova, again over the language issue. These incidents, Sayyed argues, have been marked by intimidation, verbal abuse, and disruptions to public services.

“Such acts are completely unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic. They infringe upon the fundamental rights of individuals and threaten the peaceful functioning of public institutions,” the notice adds.

Sayyed has called for concrete action within seven days. Failing that, he warns that the matter will be escalated to the Bombay High Court, where he will seek judicial intervention and legal remedies, including directives for police accountability and safeguards for public institutions.