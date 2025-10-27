Legal Resource Centre in Colaba to empower citizens with free legal information

MUMBAI: For citizens seeking clarity on civic rights, redevelopment rights, or even guidance in drafting a will, the newly inaugurated Legal Resource Centre at Colaba offers a vital service. The Centre, launched as a pilot project, aims to make people aware of their legal rights and assist them in exercising those rights effectively. It will provide pro bono or free legal information to citizens, making justice more accessible.

Seasoned lawyer Jamshed Mistry’s International Legal Alliance, the Mumbai-based Jehani Legal and MML Advisory are the knowledge partners in the initiative which was conceptualised by the Lions Club District Legal Awareness Committee chairperson Jamshed Mistry and vice-chairperson Mubarakka Lokhandwala in collaboration with Subhash Motwani of the Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), who provided his office and infrastructure for the centre.

“One of the biggest problems today is that citizens, especially those from the lower echelons of society, don’t get accurate legal information,” Mistry told HT. “For example, if a person takes a flight and faces an issue, they may not know about the Consumer Protection Act or when to file a suit. Nobody really tells you about the options available or the Civil Procedure Code. If you do a generic Google search, you get all sorts of different combinations.”

Mistry emphasised that the Centre would provide accurate and focused information on various legal aspects. “The information will be offered pro bono because that is important,” he said. “People can then use the information to approach a lawyer.”

Addressing the challenge of misinformation in the digital age, Mistry said, “With the advent of AI and ChatGPT, authenticity has become a real problem. So this is a great place where people can research and get authentic information. I have to clarify that there is no legal aid. Abroad, one can walk into a legal library and get information of this nature and magnitude, but in India, there is absolutely nothing.”

The advocate said that the project could be transformative if replicated across the city and the country. “Imagine a poor farmer who goes to a lawyer in a village and is made to wait,” he said. “If this kind of information is available and translatable with the help of technology, at least they will have some basic knowledge about the remedies available to arrive at a reasonable decision. That’s why we’ve started this pilot project.”

According to Mistry, the Legal Resource Centre will also function online, providing access to legal knowledge 24x7. “If someone needs specialised knowledge, they can be referred to good lawyers and law firms,” he said.

Subhash Motwani, president of CHCRA, who had earlier moved the Bombay high court against the state government’s marina jetty project, has provided the premises in Colaba for the Centre. “It can help senior citizens and common people understand their legal rights and access the right information,” he said. “Many people don’t know where to go when dealing with issues involving the police or the BMC. A team of lawyers will advise and guide them.”

Motwani also shared the plans for expanding the initiative. “In the coming months, we will set up an online chat facility on our website, where three legal organisations and CHCRA will be part of the initiative,” he said. “We will also hold monthly meetings to guide people on their rights and to hold authorities accountable. For example, if someone is wrongly charged with a traffic violation, the Centre can educate them.”

Motwani added that the Centre’s advisory services would also help citizens with issues like making a will. “It won’t offer end-to-end legal solutions but it will turn people in the right direction so that they are not misled,” he said. “It’s like a cross-reference for people unsure about exploring legal options. This is something truly needed in the city.”

The Legal Resource Centre was inaugurated on the occasion of Diwali by Lions Club district governor Feroze Katrak, with vice-district governor Hozefa Ghadially and Lions Club of Byculla president Tehemton Dalal present at the event.