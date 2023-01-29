Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building

Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building

mumbai news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:25 AM IST

As per a press statement by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to a residential room on the third floor of a 3-storey building

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A level 1 fire broke out on the third floor of a building at Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim west on Saturday night.

As per a press statement by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to a residential room on the third floor of a 3-storey building.

No Injuries were reported by BMC till 11:30 pm when firefighting operations were ongoing.

Last month on December 17th, a mobile tower caught fire in Mahim West on a ground plus 3-storey structure near Senapati Bapat Marg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out