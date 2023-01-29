Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:25 AM IST
Mumbai: A level 1 fire broke out on the third floor of a building at Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim west on Saturday night.
As per a press statement by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to a residential room on the third floor of a 3-storey building.
No Injuries were reported by BMC till 11:30 pm when firefighting operations were ongoing.
Last month on December 17th, a mobile tower caught fire in Mahim West on a ground plus 3-storey structure near Senapati Bapat Marg.