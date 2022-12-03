Level 1 fire breaks out in Malad residential complex, 1 injured

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the third floor of ‘A’ wing in the Marina enclave building, Jan Kalyan Nagar, Malad, on Saturday.

A press statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) states that the fire was reported around 11:00 am and was extinguished around 11:15 pm, followed by the cooling operations.

The on-duty security guard was the first one to respond. The guard, who did not wish to be named, said, “I heard people screaming, saw the fire, ran and cut down the building’s power supply and gas connection supply.”

Roop Bhatia – a resident of the complex – was initially seen stuck at the parapet of her house. On arrival of the fire brigade, she was given stairs to climb down. However, when she tried getting down, she lost her balance and fell on her face. Bhatia, 43, was rushed to nearby Yashasvi Hospital. She had a cut on her forehead and was vomiting.

“We did a CT Scan to ascertain internal head injuries,” said Dr Keshav Sharma, a senior doctor from the hospital.

She did not have worrisome internal head injuries, he added. However, Bhatia had multiple fractures in both the eye orbits and nose.

Vikas Sharma, one of the neighbours who rushed Bhatia to the hospital, said, “I live in the nearby wing, when we all heard and saw the fire we came down to help. The fire was too much and I guess she lost her balance.”

Fire Brigade chief, Sanjay Manjrekar said, “This was a level 1 fire. We will investigate what caused the fire. The fire was brought under control very soon.”

Since the fire brigade was in the close vicinity, it could reach the location in due time.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said the lady was always into doing havan (a fire ritual for praying). When HT visited the spot, a havan apparatus was found outside the house burnt.

An official from the local fire brigade said that it seems like she was doing some havan pooja but only final investigations will reveal the exact cause.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P North ward, said, “I have called for the investigation report from the fire brigade. Once we receive the report, we will decide if any action needs to be taken.”

Following the fire, the electric supply to the building was cut-off. An official from the electricity department informed the building that the case has been given to the Public Works Department and only after reports are submitted by them, the electricity to the building will be restored.