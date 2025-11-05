Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Live-in couple dies by suicide in Nalasopara

    According to the police, the couple, both around 35-years-old, lived in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara West, since 2022

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 4:22 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A couple who lived together in Nallasopara died by suicide early on Tuesday morning by jumping off the fourth floor of their building. The police said that the reason behind their death is yet unclear as no suicide notes have been found.

    Live-in couple dies by suicide in Nalasopara
    Live-in couple dies by suicide in Nalasopara

    According to the police, the couple, both around 35-years-old, lived in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara West, since 2022. “While the man worked as a sanitation worker in the Arthur Road area in Central Mumbai, the woman was employed in a call centre,” said a police officer from the Nalasopara police station. The man was married and even had a 12-year-old son, but had begun living with his girlfriend after he was estranged from his wife.

    A friend of the couple told the police that he had been with them till 10:30pm on Monday drinking at a local bar. “He said he dropped them off near their building and left. Till then there were no signs of any distress,” said the officer. Later, around 1am, the duo jumped from the fourth floor of the building, and were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

    The police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter. “We checked the house and found a few liquor bottles inside suggesting that they were drinking before their deaths. They might have fought and one of them might have jumped while the other also fell down in an attempt to save the other,” said the officer, adding that no clear reason for the death had been found yet.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Live-in Couple Dies By Suicide In Nalasopara
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes