MUMBAI: A couple who lived together in Nallasopara died by suicide early on Tuesday morning by jumping off the fourth floor of their building. The police said that the reason behind their death is yet unclear as no suicide notes have been found. Live-in couple dies by suicide in Nalasopara

According to the police, the couple, both around 35-years-old, lived in Hanuman Nagar, Nalasopara West, since 2022. “While the man worked as a sanitation worker in the Arthur Road area in Central Mumbai, the woman was employed in a call centre,” said a police officer from the Nalasopara police station. The man was married and even had a 12-year-old son, but had begun living with his girlfriend after he was estranged from his wife.

A friend of the couple told the police that he had been with them till 10:30pm on Monday drinking at a local bar. “He said he dropped them off near their building and left. Till then there were no signs of any distress,” said the officer. Later, around 1am, the duo jumped from the fourth floor of the building, and were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter. “We checked the house and found a few liquor bottles inside suggesting that they were drinking before their deaths. They might have fought and one of them might have jumped while the other also fell down in an attempt to save the other,” said the officer, adding that no clear reason for the death had been found yet.