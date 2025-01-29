MUMBAI: The state government has extended the concession on the toll tax at Atal Setu by one more year with an eye on the local body polls expected to be held this year, and keeping in mind the lower than the estimated traffic volume on the sea link. The cars and jeeps will continue to pay ₹250 as toll on the trans harbour link on the 22-km stretch between Sewri and Nhava Sheva. Local body polls, poor traffic volume push govt to continue 50% toll concession on Atal Setu

After it was inaugurated on January 12 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government had slashed the toll on the 22-km corridor by 50%, from ₹500 to ₹250. The slashing of the toll had happened then in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. This time too, the decision to extend the concession by one more year has come ahead of the local body polls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, expected to be held this year. The concession will continue till December 31, 2025.

Another reason that could have influenced the decision is the low turnout of motorists on the 22-km sea bridge. Against the projected number of 29,885 cars and jeeps per day, the first year’s daily average is 22,094 cars, while mini buses plying on the sea link daily is 259 against the projected figure of 1,555, while against the estimated number of 1,098 multi-axel vehicles, only 454 ply daily.

“The reduction in the toll has resulted in a loss of ₹200 crore a year, as the collection from the toll in the first year of operation was 175 crore against the projected collection of ₹379 crore. Had we not reduced the toll, the number of vehicles plying on the corridor would have fallen further. By keeping the toll low, we expect more vehicles to take the corridor and the corridor to become their habit,” said an official from urban development department.

The officer also said the decision to waive off the toll tax at the five entry points of Mumbai in October resulted in fewer vehicles on the Atal Setu. He said motorists started using the other options than the Atal Setu to travel from Navi Mumbai owing to the waiver at Vashi toll Naka. “Apart from saving money, the traffic at the toll nakas have reduced, giving them another reason to opt for the highway rather than the Atal Setu. The traffic volume of the heavy vehicles is much less than the small vehicles against their estimated numbers and it has been leading to losses,” he said.

An officer from MMRDA was more optimistic. He said the completion of the Navi Mumbai airport, the connector linking Atal Setu with Bandra Worli Sea Link and the connector linking Atal Setu with Mumbai-Pune expressway will help in increasing the traffic volume on Atal Setu.