Local train derails at Kalyan station near Mumbai; no one hurt, rail services disrupted

A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, about 60 kilometers from Mumbai, while approaching a platform, leading to a 30 to 45-minute disruption of train services across the route. No injuries were reported, officials said. A Titwala to CSMT local train had one coach derail at Kalyan station on Friday.(Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)

The derailment occurred at 9 pm when the Titwala-CSMT train went off track at platform number 2, disrupting the mainline.

"There have been no injuries reported. The rear coach derailed at a slow speed as the train was nearing a stop at platform number 2," said Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, as quoted by news agency PTI.

CR's Mumbai division DRM said on X, “Due to technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted.”

However, he informed about the derailment in a subsequent message an hour later, which received flak from netizens who called out the earlier "misinformation."

Kalyan, being one of Central Railway's busiest junctions and a key stop for both suburban and long-distance trains, experienced significant disruptions.

Earlier on Sunday, two coaches of an empty local train derailed while entering a car shed near Mumbai Central, affecting Western Railway operations, officials said. No injuries were reported as the train was empty at the time of the derailment, which occurred around 12.10 pm, according to Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

Western Railway officials explained that the train had just left Mumbai Central Station and was heading toward the car shed, located a few meters ahead of platform 1. The car shed is on the west side, where a rail line diverts from the main line and switches tracks over a point.

The derailment of the last two coaches of the 12-car train partially blocked the track used by slow trains heading to Virar and Borivali from Churchgate. Sources from Western Railway suggested that the derailment likely occurred at the point where two rail lines intersect, although the exact cause has yet to be officially confirmed.