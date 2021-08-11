Local trains to resume for fully vaccinated: Mumbai begins allotment of passes

The process for verification of documents and allotment of railway passes for local trains begain in Mumbai today. This comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government’s decision to resume local train services for fully vaccinated commuters in the city from August 15.

People began gathering at the verification counters set up at Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations since 6am on Wednesday.

While some were clueless about the procedure and allotment of passes, some carried all their documents to be sure. “I have carried the vaccination certificate and my identification card. They are also asking for a photocopy of the ID card...nowhere had they mentioned that a photocopy will be required. After waiting in the queue for verification, we must wait for the passes in another queue,” said Mahajan Surve,40, as he waited at Kalyan railway station.

Another applicant who did not wish to be named said, “I think the government should also allow those who have taken the first dose as it is a matter of their livelihood too.”

Help desk at Dadar railway station for verification of documents for local train passes by railway authority, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 11. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has deployed a team of ward officers, deputy commissioner and others at the seven railway stations falling under its jurisdiction: Kalyan, Dombivli, Shahad, Ambivli, Kopar, Thakurli and Titwala stations. These teams are operating in two shifts of 7am-3pm and evening 3pm-11pm.

The team first verifies the vaccination certificate of the applicant, scans the QR code on it and also verifies and collects a photocopy of the ID card. They then stamp the documents before sending the applicant to the railway counter to get the pass.

“Today is the first day of verification. People are coming with soft copies of their documents which will not be considered. They should bring hard copies so that we can stamp them which will be further verified by the railway staffs for allotting the pass,” said Suhas Gupte ward officer, who is managing the counter at Dombivli station.

Vasant Bhongade, ward officer at the Kalyan east counter said, “We have set up four counters and people have started coming for verification...There is a confusion related to documents as it is the first day. However, our team is guiding them.”