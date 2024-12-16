Locals divided over BMC’s multi-level robotic parking plan outside Matunga station

MUMBAI: Residents of Matunga are divided over the BMC’s proposal to build a ₹126-crore multi-level robotic parking tower outside Matunga Central railway station. While many have opposed the project, arguing that the existing parking options accruing to the BMC in lieu of private redevelopment are sufficient, a few others support it. Mumbai, India - Dec. 15, 2024: Matunga Residence is opposing the propose multi-level robotic parking lot outside Maunga Station Central in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Chetan Trivedi, a member of the NGO ‘Petition Group’ who are opposing this project, said the proposal was mooted by a former corporator, Nehal Shah, in 2020. Shah had proposed two towers opposite Matunga station, one adjacent to L N Napoo Road comprising 22 floors and another 14-floor one behind the road near the station.

“The place they have shown in the plan is a road in the Development Plan (DP),” said Trivedi. “Many upcoming projects have been planned within 100 metres of this, which have to surrender parking space for 600 vehicles to the BMC. This is a ₹126-crore tender. There is also a mall coming up opposite Matunga station which has 52 parking slots. The railways, which had refused to approve the plan in 2020, gave it an NOC on November 4 when the model code of conduct was in being.”

Trivedi said that when his NGO got hold of the plan under RTI, it discovered that the BMC had shown the DP road as a footpath, which was how the NOC was procured from the railways. “There are four entry points and no exit points and no space for a fire brigade on this road with 60,000 commuters,” he pointed out. “They propose to spend ₹126 crore for 425 parking slots, which comes to ₹25 lakh per slot. How will the BMC generate the revenue?”

Dharam Sharma, another resident, said that the BMC did not have the authority to give permission for construction on a DP road. “In the plan submitted for approval, both footpaths on either side have been reduced despite court orders,” he said. “The railways have been deceived. A review of the measurements was conducted, and it was found that the BMC had violated regulations by showing a 6.4-metre road instead of the actual 3.9-metre road.”

Sharma said the NGO had petitioned for the revocation of the NOC, and the railways were now working to revoke it. “The purpose is to provide parking but the BMC has acquired over 800 parking spaces across all the residential and commercial properties being redeveloped,” he said. “So, why are they encroaching upon open spaces?”

The Matunga resident pointed out that there was space for BMC buildings opposite Matunga Gymkhana for parking towers. “Additionally, the contractor who has built a parking tower in Delhi, charged ₹6 lakh per car there, while here it’s ₹35 lakh,” he said. “This is sheer fraud. The BMC had assured us that the tender would be cancelled, but no action has been taken.” Sharma added that the proposal was mooted without taking suggestions and objections from residents.

Gaurang Vora, a Petition Group trustee, said that he too was against the proposal, as it was restrictive to pedestrians and commuters. “They will hack 20 trees,” he said. “The railways don’t give permission for any tower near the station, but here two towers with 22 floors will come up.”

A few residents on the other side pointed out the benefits of the proposal to HT. “The robotic parking system will automatically park and retrieve vehicles once the code is entered, as it operates on robotics,” said Nikhil Desai, a Matunga resident and member of F North ward Citizens Forum. “Some of us support this system. All stations should have similar multi-level parking to address the last-mile connectivity problem, allowing people to park their vehicles and board trains for long-distance travel.”

Desai contended that people with vested interests were opposing the plan. “Residents are concerned that the traffic situation will worsen, as more vehicles will be parked in the area,” he said. “Currently, hawkers with their tempos and two-wheelers are causing significant congestion. Last year, BEST discontinued bus route number 165, which had been running for years. If the robotic parking system is implemented, it will ease congestion on the 15 roads, and BEST can reinstate this bus route.”

When asked about the opposing residents’ point that the BMC would get ample parking space from redevelopment, Desai said this would take time. “In the meantime, the robotic parking towers will greatly benefit the area,” he said.

The senior official from F north ward remained unavailable for comment.