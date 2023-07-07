Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Locals take a dip in flooded Uran station

Locals take a dip in flooded Uran station

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jul 07, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Some residents, however, are worried about the quality of station's construction. "The kind of flooding seen in the station premise only depicts the lack of planning. There shouldn't be this level of waterlogging," said an Uran resident Kiran Patil

NAVI MUMBAI: The under construction Uran Railway station on Thursday was a sight to behold. After incessant rain on Wednesday, the station turned into a massive pool where youngsters decided to take a dip, a video of them having fun went viral on social media.

The underpass leading to the railway station was filled with almost five feet of water.

The new suburban railway corridor connecting Nerul-Dronagiri-Uran is being constructed by Central Railway.

Some residents, however, are worried about the quality of station’s construction. “The kind of flooding seen in the station premise only depicts the lack of planning. There shouldn’t be this level of waterlogging,” said an Uran resident Kiran Patil.

Central Railway officials maintained that almost two months of work is still pending. “Residents need not worry about the construction quality because the station is still not ready for the public.”

