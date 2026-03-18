MUMBAI: The city is set to acquire a privately-run dedicated research centre in fundamental physics in May, with the launch of Lodha Theoretical Physics Institute (LTPI), by the Lodha Foundation. It will be headed by world renowned theoretical physicist Jainendra K Jain. Lodhas to launch theoretical physics institute in Mumbai

This is the second institute to be set up by the foundation. In August 2025, it had launched the Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute.

Jain confirmed that he will head the institute through a post on X, on Tuesday. “I am delighted to share that I will serve as the founding director of the Lodha Theoretical Physics Institute (LTPI), Mumbai. Launching with EPQHS-10 (May 27–29, 2026), LTPI aims to become a world-class centre for fundamental physics,” read his post.

He went on to add, “Grateful to the Lodha Foundation, Abhishek Lodha, and Penn State for their support. A deeply meaningful personal milestone for me. An opportunity to contribute to India’s scientific future represents a dream realised.”

LTPI will launch with a three-day international meeting starting May 27 on Emergent Phenomena in Quantum Hall Systems or EPQHS-10. The workshop on emerging directions in quantum physics will bring together researchers to exchange ideas and discuss recent progress in the field.

On partial leave from Pennsylvania State University, Jain, who is Evan Pugh University professor and Eberly Chair in Physics, is a recipient of the Oliver E. Buckley Prize and the Wolf Prize 2025.

“His discovery of emergent particles, called composite fermions, and the theory describing them, has profoundly advanced our understanding of correlated quantum matter and continues to shape modern theoretical physics,” read a note on LTPI website, describing Jain’s work.

The website elucidated, “LTPI is founded on the long term vision that transformative technological eras are preceded by revolutions in the fundamental sciences.”

The institute will offer focused research programmes, international conferences, and collaboration among leading Indian and global scientists. By bringing together exceptional faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and long term visitors, LTPI will provide intellectual freedom, stability, a collaborative spirit, and the courage to pursue deep questions and bold ideas, enabling discoveries whose impact will unfold over decades, stated the website.

“It is very important for us as a company to make sure that our success contributes in a wholesome manner to India’s development. We have realised that for any nation to become strong, we have to have original thinking and innovation,” Abhishek Lodha, trustee of the foundation, said on the website.

In Mumbai, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), which is under the Department of Atomic Energy, runs a department of theoretical physics. However, the first theoretical physics group was set up around 1949-50 by BM Udgaonkar and KS Singhvi, who were TIFR founder and nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha’s students.