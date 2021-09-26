Lok Adalat disposes of 8.5 lakh cases in a day across Maharashtra

To dispose of cases that were pending due to the pandemic, the Lok Adalat was held on Saturday across the state.

More than 36 lakh pending cases were taken up by the Lok Adalat and over eight lakh cases were disposed of, resulting in the settlement of disputes worth ₹1,317 crore. Apart from that the Lok-Adalat also disposed of 4.83 lakh traffic e-challan cases which helped the traffic department recover around ₹22 crore.

The Lok-Adalat was organised at three high court legal services committee/sub-Committee (HCLSCs), and 34 district legal services authorities (DLSAs) and 309 Taluka Legal Services Committees where total of 36,32,270 pending cases including more than 32 lakh pre-litigation cases were taken up before these Lok-Adalat.

An official said, around 8.48 lakh cases, which include more than 7.20 lakh pre-litigation cases and over 63,420 pending cases were settled. A three-day special drive before the day of Lok-Adalat was also undertaken wherein 64,219 pending cases were disposed of.

To ensure the comprehensive outcome in MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases and other civil cases were also heard before justice AA Sayed while conducting pre-Lok-Adalat sittings.

The next Lok Adalat is scheduled for December 11, 2021.

Proceeding held at 346 venues

According to Milind Todkar, deputy secretary, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), a total of 1,411 members had presided over the Lok Adalat proceedings at the 346 venues across the state on Saturday. The panel consists of a retired and a working judicial officer along with an advocate and a social worker.

The Lok Adalat was preceded by counselling sessions which started three–10 days prior to September 25. Both parties were called and after discussion, they arrived at an amicable settlement which was placed before the Lok Adalat panel for approval.