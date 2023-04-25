Maha CM Eknath Shinde will be replaced soon, claims Uddhav Thackeray's team

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is on his way out soon but who will be his rubber stamp successor, the observation coming amid various rumours doing rounds of the state political circles. Maharashtra chief Minister Eknath Shinde (HT PHOTO)

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said while the Shinde faction is busy saving the chair, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's camp is sweet-talking them and playing a different game behind their back.

“The chief minister will surely go,” the editorial said.

Later talking to reporters, 'Saamana' executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said CM Shinde, who has gone to his native place in Satara, could probably extend his leave.

Queried on a remark made by BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who had said that party workers see Fadnavis as the chief minister, Raut said, “The chief minister (Shinde) could probably extend his leave and stay there”.

Raut said Shinde thinks he is a “messiah” of the poor but he has gone on a three-day leave in a helicopter.

"Shinde should instead take the helicopter to Barsu in Ratnagiri district and meet the protestors agitating against the refinery project," he said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson of Shiv Sena, has said the chief minister has not gone on leave but is on an official visit (to Satara).

“He met (BJP MLA) Shivendraraje Bhosale. He wants to attend some ritual, but they (the opposition) criticise for the sake of it," he said.

Notably, Raut on Saturday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

He was alluding to the hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of the faction led by CM Shinde which is recognised as Shiv Sena.

Raut had claimed in a write-up in 'Saamana' that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that he will never go with BJP, but if anyone takes a decision at a personal level and leave, it is an individual issue.

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break NCP ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP. On his part, Ajit had asserted that he would remain with NCP till he lives.

However, the buzz refuses to die down as Ajit Pawar in an interview said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister of Maharashtra".