Maha ministers say all good after key cabinet meeting amid deepening crisis

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said no discussion was held regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state during the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, adding no such talks were required either as everything was alright.

The crucial cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was held amid rising crisis for the ruling coalition with about 40 MLAs of the Shiv Sena moving to Guwahati from Surat with rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

Expressing confidence that the MVA government will complete its term amid a strong buzz that Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may soon put in his papers, Thorat said, “There are no difficulties. Everything will be alright. The government will continue.”

When asked about discussions on the ongoing political crisis, he said, "No. No discussion is needed."

Aslam Shaikh, another state minister and Congress leader, said, “Cabinet issues and agenda were discussed. No political discussions were held here.”

Thackeray attended the meeting virtually after testing positive for Covid-19.

Minister Nitin Raut said there is no point in holding political discussions because the situation is completely under control. “The CM (who joined via VC) had a smile on his face. You can understand he's not tensed, so the government is not tensed either,” the Congress MLA said.: Maharashtra Min & Congress leader Nitin Raut after cabinet meet

In another development, the Sena issued an ultimatum to all its MLAs asking them to attend the 5pm meeting at Thackeray's residence, adding that those remaining absent from the talks will be considered to have left the party voluntarily.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who earlier had hinted at the dissolution of the Assembly, said no decision will be made unless all MLAs are back in Mumbai.

When asked about the rebel MLAs camping in Assam, Raut said, "Kaziranga is a good place to visit. The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam

